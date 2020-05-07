Cong Dismisses Speculation About Some of Its Leaders Looking to Join BJP

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday dismissed speculation that some of its leaders were in touch with the BJP and would join the saffron outfit soon.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while rejecting such reports, said they are aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputations.

"These sources of information aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputations. We reject them with the contempt they deserve," he said on Twitter.

He was responding to a report about a senior Congress leader and a noted lawyer, besides some young leaders switching sides.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi put out a message on his Twitter handle that read, "For all those who GOSSIP about me: Thanks for making me the centre of your world (sic)".

"Gossip is the Devil's Radio, so don't be his DJ (sic)", another message put out by him read.

Singhvi also retweeted Surjewala's tweet rejecting speculation about some Congress leaders quitting the party.

