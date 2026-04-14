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BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14: NeuroPi Tech Pvt Ltd, a deep-tech company pioneering Human Development Intelligence, today announced that its Founder & CEO, Dr Aperna Volluru, has been conferred the Economic Times Industry Achievers Award 2026 in the category of Deep Tech Leader.

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The recognition comes alongside a series of high-impact sessions delivered by Dr Volluru for university students, defence personnel, veterans, families, and SSB officials in Prayagraj marking a significant expansion of NeuroPi's national footprint.

Recognition for Building a New Category: Human Development Intelligence

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The Economic Times Industry Achievers Award 2026 acknowledges Dr Volluru's pioneering work in integrating:

- Neuroscience

- Genetics and Epigenetics

- Artificial Intelligence

into a unified platform--NeuroPi EDGE--designed to transform how human potential is understood, developed, and measured.

"NeuroPi is not an EdTech or HealthTech platform. It is a foundational intelligence layer for human development across education, defence, and longevity," said Dr Volluru.

Strategic Engagement with Defence Personnel and Families

In Prayagraj, NeuroPi conducted a series of interactive sessions for defence personnel, veterans, and their families, focusing on:

- Cognitive resilience

- Stress and emotional regulation

- Child development in military families

- Longevity and wellness optimization

The sessions introduced NeuroPi's core philosophy:

"Attention is biological energy. Stress impairs cognition. Environment shapes human outcomes."

Participants engaged in real-time discussions on how biological intelligence can enhance performance, decision-making, and family wellbeing within defence ecosystems.

Advancing Officer Selection: Engagement with SSB Officials

NeuroPi also presented its framework to SSB (Services Selection Board) officials in Prayagraj, showcasing:

- A non-DNA-based Human Assessment Model

- Behavioral and cognitive profiling frameworks

- AI-assisted interpretation of Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs)

The NeuroPi approach enables:

- Deeper candidate evaluation

- Enhanced observation accuracy

- Scientific augmentation of traditional selection processes

"The future of selection systems lies in augmenting human judgment with biological and behavioral intelligence," Dr Volluru emphasized.

Academic Impact at Rajju Bhaiya University

At Rajju Bhaiya University, Prayagraj, NeuroPi delivered a forward-looking session for university students, introducing them to:

- The science of human potential

- The intersection of AI, neuroscience, and genetics

- Emerging careers in deep tech and human development

The session positioned NeuroPi as a next-generation platform at the intersection of education, science, and national development.

Students responded with strong interest in NeuroPi's vision of:

"No human potential remaining undiscovered or misunderstood."

From Education to National Human Capital Intelligence

Originally deployed within school ecosystems through My School ITALY, NeuroPi has evolved into a multi-sector platform with applications across:

- Education systems

- Defence and performance optimization

- Longevity and preventive health

- National policy intelligence

These engagements in Prayagraj signal NeuroPi's transition from institution-level deployment to national-scale human capital infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

With increasing interest from government bodies, defence institutions, and academic ecosystems, NeuroPi is now preparing for:

- National-level pilot programs

- Strategic collaborations with defence and education sectors

- Expansion of its AI-powered NeuroPi EDGE platform

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