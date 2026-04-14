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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: JISA Softech Private Limited, a leading cybersecurity and technology solutions provider, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MIT Group of Institutions, India, one of the country's premier educational institutions.

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This collaboration aims to bridge the critical gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements by empowering students, faculty, and researchers with hands-on experience, cutting- edge knowledge, and innovation-driven opportunities.

Driving Industry-Ready Talent

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Through this partnership, JISA Softech and MIT Group of Institutions will jointly design and deliver industry-specific training programs aligned with emerging technologies and current market demands. The initiative is focused on enhancing student employability and preparing them for real- world challenges.

Key Areas of Collaboration

The partnership will focus on multiple high-impact initiatives, including:

- Student Training Programs: Hands-on learning modules tailored to industry needs

- Faculty Development: Upskilling educators with modern tools and technologies

- Research & Innovation: Joint research projects, patents, and publications

- Placement Support: Creating strong hiring pipelines for students and alumni

- Centre of Excellence (CoE): Establishing a dedicated hub for innovation, certifications, and live projects

- Hackathons & Codethons: Encouraging innovation and problem-solving through competitions

- Guest Lectures: Industry experts sharing real-world insights on cybersecurity and emerging technologies

- Internship Programs (SLIP & YLIP): Long-term internships with hands-on project exposure

- IQAC Collaboration: Strengthening curriculum relevance and academic quality

- Joint PR & Events: Co-branded initiatives to drive awareness and engagement

Strengthening Innovation & Ecosystem GrowthThe collaboration will also see the creation of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) within the institute, offering students access to live projects, mentorship, and industry certifications--building a sustainable ecosystem for continuous learning and innovation.

Additionally, both organizations will collaborate on events, seminars, digital campaigns, and go-to- market initiatives, amplifying industry-academia engagement and brand visibility.

Leadership Perspective

Mr. Rumit Shah, Founder & Director, JISA Softech stated:

"This partnership is a step towards building a future-ready workforce. By integrating industry expertise with academic excellence, we aim to create meaningful impact in cybersecurity, software engineering, and emerging technologies."

A representative from MIT Group of Institutions added:

"Collaborations like these are crucial in shaping the next generation of professionals. This MoU will significantly enhance learning outcomes and open new opportunities for our students and faculty."

About JISA Softech

JISA Softech Private Limited is a Pune-based cybersecurity and technology company specializing in data protection, encryption, and enterprise security solutions. The company is committed to enabling organizations with secure, scalable, and future-ready digital infrastructure.

About MIT Group of Institutions

MIT Group of Institutions is one of India's leading educational groups, known for its excellence in engineering, management, and technology education, with a strong focus on innovation and research.

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