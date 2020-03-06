Congress Leaders Condemn Revanth Reddy's Arrest

Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders including Telangana AICC incharge R C Khuntia on Friday condemned the arrest of MP A Revanth Reddy in connection with 'illegal' use of a drone to film a building here, which he has alleged belonged to a state minister and built in violation of rules.

Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri,was arrested here on Thursday.

In a statement, Khuntia said the TRS government was acting in a "vindictive" manner against Reddy for exposing the alleged irregularities and corruption during the party's rule.

Congress workers held protests against the arrest of Revanth Reddy at L B Nagar, Uppal here and other places, a party release said.

However, the TRS has dismissed the charges levelled against its minister.

