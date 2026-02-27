What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt calls herself a true lover of cinema who supports good content.

In a conversation with ANI, she emphasised that strong content inevitably finds its audience, noting that viewers thronged theatres when Dhurandhar hit the screens, reaffirming her belief that good cinema always resonates.

"When cinema does well, I think it is a damn good thing. Because what happens is that many producers benefit from it and then they have the courage to make good films. And I am a lover of cinema. I always support it a lot...if cinema is good, then actors like us get a lot of happiness," she said.

"More than calling it a revival of cinema because of Dhurandhar's success, I would say it shows that people are once again excited to go to theatres. They want to watch good films and enjoy the same big-screen experience as before," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrishitaa, who debuted with the epic historical drama film 'Asoka', starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently busy hosting 'Rangoli' on DD National. She also has an OTT film in her kitty. (ANI)

