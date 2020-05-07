Cops Trace Autorickshaw, Return Valuables of Migrant Labourer

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) The city police on Thursday traced the driver of an autorickshaw, in which a migrant labourer residing in Dharavi had forgotten his bag containing Rs 90,000 cash and other valuables in suburban Mulund here, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the Andheri police traced the auto driver and returned the bag to the owner.

According to the police official, the labourer Rajendra Nishad (28) had hired the autorickshaw from Dharavi with his family members around three days back to board a vehicle to reach his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

"He was carrying a bag containing Rs 90,000 cash and valuables worth Rs 30,00. When the rickshaw reached Mulund checkpost, Nishad got scared due to the police presence there and left the rickshaw there. However, he forgot the bag," the official said.

Despite realising it later, he did not report it to the police, he said.

"An informer later alerted the police that an autorickshaw driver in Andheri has got a bag containing cash and valuables. The police got into action and traced the driver. The bag was seized from him. The police then conacted the labourer based on the phone number mentioned in the bag," he said.

Senior Police Inspector from Andheri Police station Vijay Bedge said, "We traced the auto driver and retuned his bag and belongings kept in it to the labourer. We did not register any offence against the driver."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)