Corona Count: 8 More Test Positive, Total Case 121 in State

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 121, said Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Of these 121, 17 have been fully cured and discharged while two have died -- one each in Meerut and Basti -- till date, he added.

The Health Department has been maintaining an aggressive containment exercise in and around various districts from where positive cases have been reported and this has helped to some extent, he said.

As many as 429 samples of those who attended the Tablighi Jaamat in Delhi have been taken and sent for testing, he said.

"The samples of all those who had attended the Jaamat will be sent for testing," he said, adding all of them will be quarantined as per proper medical protocol.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad said the need to strictly stick to the protocols of social distancing, washing hands and hygiene were emphasised upon in the conference.

Directives are to maintain cleanliness around the old age home besides other places having the population of the aged as this segment is vulnerable, he added.

