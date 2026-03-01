Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'Gujarat Semi Connect Conference 2026' and engaged in one-to-one meetings with various industry leaders and investors on Sunday. Discussions focused on attracting investment for establishing memory module facilities, power chip manufacturing, R&D centres for semiconductors, and speciality chemical facilities within the state.

In one-to-one meetings held between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and various industry leaders attending the conference, productive discussions took place on establishing R&D centres, memory module facilities, power chip manufacturing units, and speciality chemical facilities in the semiconductor sector.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai (Watch Video).

CM provided a detailed overview of the robust ecosystem in place for semiconductor industries in Gujarat, including Dholera and Sanand, and elaborated on the state government's proactive approach.

Among those who met the Chief Minister in these one-to-one sessions were: Meghav Mehta, MD of Deepak Nitrite Ltd; Dato Seri Lee Hung Lung, Chairman of Malaysia-based Hotai Electronics; Makoto Terada, MD of Suchi-ROHM Semiconductor India, along with founder Ashok Mehta; Rajeev Gautam of Horiba India; and Radhika Viswanathan, COO of Applied Materials.

Also Read | India GST Collection Jumps to INR 1.83 Lakh Crore in February 2026, Registers 8.1% Monthly Growth.

Chief Secretary M. K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, and Science & Technology Secretary Smt. P. Bharati was also present at the one-to-one meetings.

Earlier, on Saturday in the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre was laid, and the Centre's logo was unveiled. According to an official release from the Gujarat CMO, on this occasion, the conference titled "Institutional Arbitration at a Crossroads: Challenges and the Way Forward" was inaugurated at the Gujarat High Court auditorium.

The Arbitration Centre's newsletter was released, and its redesigned website was also launched. The programme was jointly organised by the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre and the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority under the guidance of the Gujarat High Court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)