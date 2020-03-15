Coronavirus: 7 of 10 Persons Discharged from Kolkata Hospital After Testing Negative

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Seven out of the 10 persons, who were admitted with symptoms of coronavirus at an isolation ward of a government hospital here, were discharged on Sunday after they tested negative, officials said.

However, three more persons, including an elderly woman with a recent travel-history to Mecca, were admitted at the same ward of the Beliaghata ID Hospital here, they added.

The woman, in her 60s, had initially managed to flee from the hospital on the pretext of making calls to family members, officials said, adding, police eventually traced her.

The two other persons hail from the city, they said.

Till Saturday, a total of 73,558 persons have been screened at the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports, a senior official said.

"Around 2,46,458 people have been screened at seven land border check posts along the state's border with Nepal and Bangladesh. We have also screened 3,989 crew members of ships in three port," he said.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the West Bengal government had announced the closure of educational institutes till March 31. Board examinations, however, will continue as per schedule.

Precautionary measures are also in place at popular tourist spots in the state.

The Calcutta High Court and all subordinate courts in West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar also said they will hear only urgent matters from March 17 to avoid mass gatherings in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 107 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest followed by Kerala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)