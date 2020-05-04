Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Inch Closer to 5000-mark, 349 New Cases

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): 349 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 4,898, Delhi Health Department said.No deaths reported due to Coronavirus recorded and 69 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hoursCurrently, there is 3,403 active case coronavirus in the national capital while 1,431 have recovered so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)