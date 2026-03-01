New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Deepak Gupta on Sunday assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL (India) Limited, India's leading energy major.

Gupta, a Mechanical Engineer from Delhi College of Engineering, has more than 35 years of deep and diverse experience across the Oil and Gas value chain. He brings a comprehensive blend of technical, strategic and board-level leadership, with expertise spanning Project and Construction Management, Contracts and Global Procurement, Technology Selection, Business Development, Operations and Maintenance.

Gupta joined GAIL as Director (Projects) in February 2022 and has been leading the execution of multiple high impact initiatives encompassing Natural Gas and LPG Pipelines, Gas Processing Units, critical SCADA infrastructure, and Green Energy initiatives to achieve Net-Zero goals, setting national benchmarks for Clean Energy adoption.

He also oversees Operations and Maintenance of a vast network of more than 20,000 km of Natural Gas and LPG Pipelines, Compressor Stations and Process Plants. Under his leadership, GAIL completed the Dabhol Breakwater Project of Konkan LNG Limited (a subsidiary of GAIL), enabling all-weather operations. He has pioneered many digital transformation initiatives, enhancing operational agility and transparency in business areas.

Earlier, as a Board member of GAIL Joint Ventures, including Chairman of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (India's maiden Coal Gasification-based Fertiliser Complex), Director of ONGC Petro-additions Limited (OPaL) and South-East Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited (SEAGP), and former Chairman of Green Gas Limited and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, he has played a pivotal role in strategic goal setting, stakeholder alignment, corporate governance, and future-ready business planning.

During his career spanning 32 years at Engineers India Limited previously, he led many large cross-functional teams to execute landmark projects under complex and challenging conditions, including the world's largest single-train Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Nigeria, HMEL's Mega Petrochemical Complex at Bathinda, and GAIL's Petrochemical expansion at Pata. He also led the first greenfield refinery project in Mongolia, contributing significantly to India's global energy diplomacy.

A thought leader and prolific writer, Gupta has authored several technical papers and articles on critical packages and fast-tracking project execution. His ideas on project acceleration, digitization and excellence have been institutionalized as best practices. (ANI)

