Coronavirus Cases in Punjab Stand at 219

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab stands at 219, including 31 cured, said the state's Department of Information and Public Relations on Saturday.A total of 16 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the State so far.A total of 14,378 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 480 deaths being reported due to the virus. (ANI)

