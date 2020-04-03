Coronavirus: Himachal Govt Sets Up Unit to Tackle Fake News

Shimla, April 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday formed a unit to monitor fake news related to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

The decision follows a recent Supreme Court order asking the Centre to set up a portal for sharing real-time information on the pandemic to counter the fear being spread through "fake news".

The state government's “fake news monitoring unit” is headed by its Information and Public Relations director Harbans Singh Brascon.

Its members include the superintendent of police in charge of tackling cybercrime.

The unit will check the circulation of incorrect information in print, electronic and social media. It will also recommend corrective measures, an spokesperson said.

