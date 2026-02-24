By Gaurav Arora

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The legal battle surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has intensified, with the Shankaracharya moving an anticipatory bail petition before the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday. The matter is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026: NTA Reopens Registration Portal for Common University Entrance Test UG Exam, Apply Online at cuet.nta.nic.in Before February 26.

The development comes after an FIR was registered at Jhunsi Police Station following directions from ADJ (Rape and POCSO Special Court) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia. The order was passed on an application filed under Section 173(4) by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya.

In compliance with the court's directive, police registered a case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand Giri, and two to three unidentified persons. The FIR includes Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and multiple sections of the POCSO Act, including Sections 6, 3, 4(2), 16, 17, and 51. Police have begun investigating the matter.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 1,067 Crore To Boost Metro Connectivity Between Ahmedabad and GIFT City Region.

Amid the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai met the Shankaracharya at his Math and held discussions for nearly half an hour. Rai announced that protests would be organised in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in support of the seer and said the Congress party stands firmly with him.

On the other hand, while talking to the media, Shankaracharya showed photographs of Additional Commissioner Prayagraj Ajay Pal Sharma and Brahmachari Ashutosh, allegedly depicting senior police officer Ajay Pal Sharma cutting a cake with Ashutosh Maharaj, who has levelled the allegations in the case.

He further alleged that certain images sent to him indicate a possible nexus among officials involved in the investigation. Questioning the fairness of the probe, he said, "If those conducting the investigation share close ties, how can we expect justice?"

Rai also remarked that if Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak truly supports the Shankaracharya, he should visit the Math and meet him personally.

Expressing anguish over the developments, the Shankaracharya termed the situation "very unfortunate" and urged supporters to maintain patience. "Falsehood does not last long. Even Ravana came in disguise, but the truth eventually comes out," he said.

With legal proceedings now before the High Court and political reactions intensifying, the case is expected to witness significant developments in the coming days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)