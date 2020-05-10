Coronavirus Likely to Stay for Six-seven Months, Remain Alert: J-K Administration

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday asked people not to lower their guard against the novel coronavirus as it is likely to stay for the next six to seven months.

Urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said Jammu and Kashmir would remain safe as long as people follow guidelines and advisories issued from time to time.

"We need to remain alert as this is going to last for six to seven more months," Subrahmanyam told reporters after reviewing arrangements at the Udhampur railway station for the return of over 50,000 migrants stranded in various parts of the country.

He said 40,000 migrants have been brought back rom Punjab and Himachal Pradesh by buses. Now special trains have been pressed into service to speed up the process, he added.

"The situation is well under control in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, the situation is far better in Jammu division where only isolated cases have been detected in the recent past among those who were brought back,” the chief secretary said.

