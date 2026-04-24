Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Sneaker lovers and fans of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, there's great news for you. The 'Dhurandhar' star has teamed up with Adidas Originals to launch India's first co-created Superstar sneaker, inspired by the Royal Bengal Tiger and his bold personal style.

A bold black-and-white anchors the silhouette, elevated with tiger-inspired detailing across the signature three stripes, a bespoke 'Ranveer Singh' insignia, and jewel-like accents that introduce depth, texture and dramatic intensity.

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Reflecting on the collaboration, Ranveer in a press note shared, "The Superstar has always been a part of my journey. From my first pair in college to co-creating my own today, this feels like a full-circle moment. This design is an extension of who I am. The Royal Bengal tiger, my spirit animal, represents a raw, instinctive energy that felt natural to bring into the design. 'Unleash the Original' is something I deeply believe in, owning who you are. I am excited to share my take on this iconic silhouette with the community and be part of a legacy that continues to inspire originals around the world."

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The adidas Originals Ranveer Superstar is priced at Rs 11,999.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranveer is basking in the success of 'Dhurandhar' franchise directed by Aditya Dhar.

With the phenomenal performance of both instalments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology recently surpassed the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)