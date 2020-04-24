Coronavirus: Serbian Authorities Say Gyms and Hair Salons Will Reopen Next Week

World. (File Image)

Belgrade (Serbia), Apr 24 (AP) Authorities in Serbia say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week as part of easing measures against the coronavirus.

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says a curfew this weekend will remain in place despite apparent stabilisation of the situation in the Balkan country.

Kon says restrictive measures in some form are expected to last until the summer.

But he adds that “life must resume.” Serbia has reported 7,483 coronavirus infections and 144 deaths.

The country has introduced some of the harshest measures in Europe, including daily and weekend curfews and a complete stay-at-home order for people over 65 years old.

Serbia's elderly last week were allowed out for the first time in more than a month. (AP)

