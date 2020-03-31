Coronavirus: Sunil Chhetri Overwhelmed with Footballer's Contribution to PM-CARES

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday said it is heartening to see players contribute to PM-CARES to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. Chhetri took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets."We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," Chhetri tweeted.In another tweet, the skipper wrote: "It's been heartening to see everyone - cutting across caps, goals, age and experience - give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about."Chhetri further wrote that we are in this together. "The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together," he wrote.Several members of the Indian football team came forward and donated money for the social cause.Defender Pritam Kotal contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund. On the other hand, midfielder Pronoy Halder took up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on a daily basis. Halder also donated Rs 20,000 to the CM relief fundAlso, Prabir Das contributed Rs 50,000 while Arindam Bhattacharjee donated Rs 25,000 to the fund. (ANI)

