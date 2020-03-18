Coronavirus: Tirupati Balaji Temple Administration Gives Time Slots for Darshan to Devotees

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 across the country, the Lord Balaji temple administration has decided to give time slots for darshan to the devotees to avoid gathering of people.From Tuesday onwards, darshan is allowed in time slot mode only. The number of devotees has considerably decreased, but still people are visiting the temple town in good numbers.The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for screening of the devotees. The pilgrims are being checked at entry points to the hill shrine. Sanitation is being thoroughly taken care of. All public places, roads, buses among others are being sanitized continuously.TTD, the administrative body of Lord Balaji temple here, had earlier temporarily cancelled the waiting system for devotees in compartments."The TTD has further decided to send the devotees for darshan of Lord Balaji by allotting tokens in the time-slot method," TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal told media here.Every devotee is being checked up for coronavirus. Isolation wards are arranged at Ruia Hospital. Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanur has been converted into an isolation ward.TTD has given devotees who made advance reservations an opportunity to postpone or cancel. TTD has appealed to those who come from foreign countries to avoid visiting the temple for 28 days after their landing in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)