Coronavirus: UP CM Asks Officials to Monitor Situation at Old-age Homes

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all DMs and divisional commissioners to monitor the situation at old-age homes in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the CM issued the directions in this regard after a videoconferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had stressed the need to pay special attention to old-age homes.

At the same time, the chief minister has appealed to people to fully comply with the lockdown in the state, he said.

Awasthi said taking cognisance of reports that about 40 people left the quarantine facility in Hapur, the chief minister has ordered to take action against them and the officials responsible for the incident.

The chief minister has ordered not to give any kind of concession to the Tablighi Jamaat case, he stressed.

Awasthi said a lump sum pension will be given to the beneficiaries on Friday.

He said pension will be transferred online to the accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries, for which over Rs 871 crore has been allocated.

Orders have been issued to Amazon and Flipkart to start delivery services in the state, Awasthi said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar said Rs 1,139 crore was made available to all the districts on Wednesday for the relief and rescue work.

Of this amount, Rs 750 crores will be provided to workers for their food, medicines and shelter.

Apart from this, Rs 115 crore will be made available for community kitchen, he said, adding that Rs 1 crore has been kept for each district for the purchase of medical equipment.

She said at present around 40,000 people are living in 1,050 shelter homes.

