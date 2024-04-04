PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 4: Shipsy, a leading global logistics orchestration and execution platform, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transport Management Systems (TMS).

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses Another Plea Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal As Chief Minister.

Gartner highlights, "TMS solutions are utilized by companies of differing sizes, operational complexity, industries and geographic locations. TMS solutions are utilized to plan and execute the physical transport of goods across the supply chain. They provide a company with the ability to manage the entire transportation life cycle of an order or shipment."

Today, enterprises across industries find themselves juggling between increasingly complex supply chain operations, rapidly evolving customer demands and growing costs. To manage these, supply chain leaders across the globe are leveraging advanced tools and technology to improve transportation and drive profitability, productivity, transparency and sustainability.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa 2024 Cars to Buy: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Punch EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, List of Latest Cars, SUVs and EVs To Buy on Hindu New Year’s Day.

"TMS solutions enable a company to have tighter control of their transportation operations, optimize costs, improve efficiencies, and have improved visibility into the movement of goods," highlights Gartner in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for TMS.

"We are honored with our recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transport Management Systems. At Shipsy, we are constantly innovating and striving to ensure businesses across the globe can quickly realize their true potential in terms of growth, sustainability, customer experience and profitability by weaving AI, real-time analytics, and automation into their everyday transportation operations," said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-Founder, Shipsy.

Today, more than 275 enterprise customers across logistics, retail, manufacturing and automotive industry are leveraging Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform. Shipsy had drastically enhanced its global presence by establishing regional HQs in the Netherlands, UAE, KSA and Indonesia.

Shipsy is laser focused on developing cutting edge AI powered solutions that include, AI co-pilot LIA (Logistics Intelligent Assistant), intelligent Route Optimization, AI-driven Allocation Engine, advanced Analytics, automated Multi-Carrier Management, Freight Procurement and more.

To get an expert overview of the TMS industry, access the complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transport Management Systems (TMS) here and learn how Shipsy is recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy's AI powered supply chain orchestration and execution platform empowers Shippers & Logistics companies to save costs, reduce working capital, ensure operational resilience and elevate customer experience. Shipsy's intuitive, adaptive, seamlessly integrated and modular platform leverages co-pilots, predictive and prescriptive intelligence to plan supply chain asset requirements, plan and execute transportation and improve warehousing and inventory operations, all the while making every delivery quicker, greener and more profitable. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 275+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965326/Shipsy_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)