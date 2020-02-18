Couple Ties the Knot at Lucknow Women's Police Station

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A couple tied the knots at Lucknow women's police station under the supervision of Commissioner of Police on Monday.The couple, Manish and Kiran, had approached the police seeking security from the bride's family as they were against the wedding.The girl had left her house to stay with the boy's family.However, fearing the wrath of the girl's family, the couple reached the residence of the Police Commissioner.Following this, the marriage was conducted on the order of the Commissioner, by women police station in-charge Sharda Chaudhary on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)