COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Near 4900-mark, 349 New Cases

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 4,898 on Monday with 349 new infections being reported in a day, according to the government authorities.

No death was reported for the second successive day, the Delhi government said.

Till Sunday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 4,549, including 64 deaths.

Delhi had registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections being reported on Sunday.

Of the total 64 fatalities till date, 33 of them or 51 per cent were aged 60 and above, Twenty of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. PTI

