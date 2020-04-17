COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Reach 1,640

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A total of 62 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,640 in the national capital on Thursday."62 new COVID-19 positive cases, 6 deaths reported in Delhi in last 24 hours; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,640," the state health department said.India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)