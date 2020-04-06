COVID-19 Cases Rise to 525 in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 525 on Monday, which included 329 from the Nizamuddin markaz, according to the city government''s health department.

The number of cases in the national capital stood at 503 on Sunday.

Of the total, 168 cases are those with a foreign travel history or those who came in direct contact with patients who had travelled abroad recently. As many as 329 cases are linked to the markaz, which has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus cases in the country, according to the health department.

Twenty-eight cases are "under investigation", it said.

The health department said Delhi has reported seven deaths due to the virus, 498 are in hospitals, 19 have been discharged, one migrated.

