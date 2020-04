COVID-19: Delhi Police Sets Up Isolation Centre for Its Personnel

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi police has set up a 10-bed isolation centre in Dwarka South police station for its personnel who show symptoms of COVID-19 infection but has no permanent residence in the city, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

At the isolation centre, police personnel will be provided a basic hygiene kit.

The 10 beds are placed at a safe distance from each other, the officer said.

A number of police personnel stay in barracks and they have no permanent residence in Delhi.

Last month, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said in an internal communication to his force that a part of police strength should remain in quarantine for 10 days by rotation.

The Delhi police personnel are among those on the frontlines ensuring law and administration during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)