COVID-19: Lalamove Ties Up with FMCG Firms to Meet Delivery Requirements

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Logistics firm Lalamove on Friday said it has tied up with FMCG majors to meet their delivery requirements that have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The coronavirus lockdown has had serious adverse affects... Especially the FMCG companies are facing severe challenges due to the disruption in the traditional supply chains, as distributors, wholesalers and direct sales staff are paralysed by the severe traffic curbs and shortage of staff and vehicles," the company said in a statement.

Addressing the need and demand of the FMCG firms, Lalamove said it is offering an uninterrupted service to them where they are free to choose multiple locations and vendors at one go.

The logistics major said it has tied up with brands like Marico Ltd, Amazon, Coca Cola, Tata Consumer Services, Himalaya, Godrej Consumer Products, UdaanFresh, UdaanMeat and Licious for meeting their delivery requirements" besides Milk Basket in Hyderabad.

