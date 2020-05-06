COVID-19 Positive Cases Reach 1831 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh, of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others have succumbed to the infection, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.There are no active cases in six districts of the state, Prasad added while addressing a press conference. "The samples sent yesterday were 3871 while 1247 samples have been tested via pool testing. Our recovery percentage is increasing, it currently stands at 36.37 per cent," said Prasad."Patients are continously recovering and going back. The cabinet has today approved an ordinance which will be called the UP Public Health and Epidemic Diseases Control Ordinance 2020. Amendments were made in State's Epidemics Act, 1897, which includes stringent punishments against the people who misbehave or attack the healthcare workers," he added.Prasad continued saying that it is a punishable offence in case someone attacks or misbehaves with healthcare workers.Meanwhile, Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh informed that the doctors working in non-COVID-19 hospitals in the state should also be kept safe. "We have adequate arrangement of PPE kits and N95 masks. It has been instructed that people should be kept aware of the COVID-29 situation as much as possible. Ayush Kavach app has also been launched now and people should use it," he said. (ANI)

