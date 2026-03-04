Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Former Minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy demanded the immediate removal of TTD Chairman B R Naidu, alleging that the coalition government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mortgaged the sanctity of Tirumala, thus "damaging" the prestige of the sacred institution.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP district office in Nellore, Kakani said Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, has witnessed repeated "sacrileges" under the coalition regime, including incidents of "liquor consumption, reels, photo shoots and other prohibited activities," while the temple administration has failed to exercise control.

He said the TTD Chairman must possess impeccable character and unwavering devotion, but "obscene videos" circulating around B R Naidu have deeply hurt devotees' sentiments. The Nellore District YSRCP President further asserted that despite AI-based verification reportedly confirming the authenticity of the videos, the government has failed to take action.

Kakani claimed that before the 2024 elections, the woman involved had sent letters to Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh, alleging harassment and cautioning against BR Naidu's conduct; nevertheless, he was still appointed as Chairman.

He questioned how an individual facing such serious allegations could be entrusted with such a sacred responsibility. Drawing a contrast, Kakani recalled that during the YSRCP government, actor Prithvi was immediately removed as SVBC Chairman when an audio clip surfaced, solely to protect the dignity of the temple.

He accused Chandrababu of double standards, shielding B R Naidu while preaching morality.

Kakani further alleged irregularities in ghee procurement, stating that while ghee cost around ₹330 per kg during 2014-19, it is now being purchased at ₹658 per kg through Indapur, linked to heritage, serving political and financial interests.

Asserting that SIT findings have already debunked the false allegations surrounding the laddu prasadam, he urged Chandrababu to honour the sentiments of the devotees by immediately removing B R Naidu from his position. (ANI)

