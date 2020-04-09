COVID-19: Premier League Players Announce Initiative to Donate Funds to NHS

London [UK], April 9 (ANI): Premier League players on Thursday announced the establishment of "#PlayersTogether", an initiative to donate "funds quickly and efficiently" to National Health Service (NHS) charities in an effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak."Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need. This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can," a statement read."We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most," the statement added.NHSCT, a national umbrella organisation for over 150 registered NHS charities, will be working closely with the Charity Commission, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS England."#PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much-needed funds to those that need it right now. To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference," the statement further read. (ANI)

