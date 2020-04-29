CPI Leader Tarigami Welcomes Centre's Decision to Allow Inter-state Movement of Stranded Persons

Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to allow inter-state movement of people stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown and urged Jammu and Kashmir administration to facilitate their early return.

"The students, patients and labourers are left with no money due to the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The government should facilitate their return by arranging buses," Tarigami, a former legislator, told PTI.

The Union Home Ministry issued an order on Wednesday allowing migrant workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

"It (the decision) is heartwarming because the plight of the stranded people was pathetic. They were living under constant fear and distress with their families worried about their health and wellbeing," he said.

Tarigami also urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to facilitate inter-district movement of stranded persons.

"A large number of Kashmiris are stranded in Jammu and are not being brought back by the administration which is unfortunate," he said.PTI TAS AB

