New Delhi May 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to postpone the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) 2025, which was scheduled to begin on May 8, according to official sources. While an official announcement is awaited, the decision is reportedly being considered due to logistical challenges. CUET-UG 2025 was initially scheduled to be held between May 8 and June 1, 2025, across multiple centres in India and abroad. CUET UG 2025 Exam To Be Postponed? Report Says NTA Likely To Revise Common University Entrance Test (UG) Examination Schedule, Admit Card on cuet.nta.nic.in 2025 Soon.

It is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants, after National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Over 13 lakh students register for the CUET every year, aiming for admission to central, state, deemed, and private universities across India. The CUET-UG serves as a single-window examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in more than 250 universities, including prominent central universities like Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University. MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces MPBSE Results; Pragya Jaiswal Tops Class 10 Exams, Priyal Dwivedi 1st in Class 12 (Watch Video).

NTA, which conducts the exam, is also responsible for holding other major national-level tests like NEET and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is held for admissions to various engineering colleges in India. With the ongoing exam season and tight scheduling, officials say conducting the CUET-UG 2025 as per the original plan may prove difficult.

