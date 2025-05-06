Mumbai, May 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to revise the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025, although no official notification has been issued yet. As per the original timeline, the exam was slated to begin on May 8, 2025. MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces MPBSE Results; Pragya Jaiswal Tops Class 10 Exams, Priyal Dwivedi 1st in Class 12 (Watch Video).

According to a Times of India report, the revised exam dates are likely to fall between May 13 and the first week of June 2025. This year, around 13.5 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate entrance test. CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in computer-based mode. Each test paper comprises 50 questions to be attempted in 60 minutes. Candidates will be awarded five marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. NTA NEET-UG 2025 Physics Exam Paper Funny Memes Go Viral: Students Find Solace in Hilarious Reels As National Testing Agency Conducts National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'CUET UG 2025 Admit Card' link on the homepage

Log in using your credentials

Download and print the admit card for future reference

The exam will be held in 13 languages, such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates on the revised schedule and the release of the admit card.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).