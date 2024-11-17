Chhattarpur, November 17: At least 40 people have been injured in a cylinder blast that occurred at a 'chaat' stall in Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, officials said. Upper Collector Milind Kumar Nagdev said, "A small cyclinder blast occurred at a chat centre. On orders of the SDM, the injured were taken to the district hospital, the cost of which will be borne by the district administration... About 40 people have been injured." Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Dead As Deadly LPG Cylinder Explosion Blows Away House in Krishna Vihar (See Pics).

Cylinder Blast in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Cylinder blast at a 'chaat' stall injures 40. Upper Collector Milind Kumar Nagdev says, "A small cyclined blasted at a chat centre. On orders of the SDM, 108 ambulances were called in and the injured were taken to the hospital, the cost of… pic.twitter.com/ZJmmgYXKCx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 17, 2024

Chief Medical Officer RP Gupta said that 23 people were brought to the hospital with burn injuries, adding that some patients have sustained 40 per cent injuries but none of them are in serious condition. "23 people with burn injuries have been brought to the hospital. After being administered first aid, the patients have now been shifted to the normal ward... Some patients have come with 40 per cent burn injuries but none of them are in serious condition," Gupta said. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)