Dane Piedt Quits South Africa to Chase American Dream

London [UK], Mar 28 (ANI): South African Test off-spinner Dane Piedt has ended his association with the Proteas and will move to the United States of America for a new Minor League T20 Tournament.The 30-year-old bowler intends to meet the qualifying criteria to play for the USA national team and hopes to feature at the International Cricket Council's (ICC) flagship event."The USA were given ODI status last year so it's not completely out of the question," ESPNcricinfo quoted Piedt as saying."I just signed the deal this morning but no-one really knows when I will be able to travel. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up, financially and for lifestyle reasons, but it was still a tough decision to make," he added.In opting to move abroad, the off-spinner has taken himself out of contention for national selection.Piedt made his debut for South Africa on August 9, 2014. In his first match in the longest format of the game, he took eight wickets as the Proteas defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets.The right-handed bowler featured in nine Test matches and took 26 wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)