America's Next Top Model producer, David St John, has passed away. According to Variety, David, who worked on popular reality shows, died on December 19 in Seattle after battling pancreatic cancer. However, his death was only recently announced. He was 56.

He began his career at MTV, where he worked on the show TailDaters. He started as an assistant and worked his way up to story producer. Later, he became a key part of America's Next Top Model, co-executive producing more than 100 episodes of the hit show. As per Variety, while remembering John, Drew Tappon, Head of Unscripted Development at the Oprah Winfrey Network, said, "To be in David St. John's orbit meant that you were witness to an astonishingly bright light... all the time. He made everything better. And he made YOU feel better. Simply put, he just made us all better."

Jazz Jennings's family also shared a statement, calling him more than just a producer. "David was more than just the executive producer of I Am Jazz -- he was family, and we loved him deeply. In our most challenging moments, he lifted our spirits with his warmth, reassured us that everything would be okay, and gave us the strength to share our family's journey. His kindness, infectious laughter, and unwavering belief in our story will forever be woven into the heart and legacy of I Am Jazz and remain a cherished part of our lives," the statement read.

St John had faced health challenges before. He underwent two brain surgeries in the past to remove tumours. Later, he volunteered to meet with other patients going through similar experiences. He is survived by his husband, Scott Darlington, his mother, Lynn, and his sisters, Corrine and Rachel. He also considered Kirsten and Karen Fenswick his sisters. Details for his memorial services will be announced later.