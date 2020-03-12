Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final 2019-20 Day 5 to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Scare

Ranji Trophy (Photo Credits: PTI)

Rajkot, March 12: The final day of the Ranji Trophy summit clash between Bengal and Saurashtra will be played without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI said on Thursday.

"No public will be allowed on the final day. Only the players, match officials and media are allowed," BCCI general manager Saba Karim, who is in charge of domestic cricket, told PTI. Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Bengal Trail Saurashtra by 71 Runs at Stumps on Day Four.

The decision came after the Sports Ministry's advisory to all national federations to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

The government's directive is unlikely to have a huge impact on the final day's proceedings with only a handful of spectators coming to watch the action on the previous four days. Bengal are aiming for their first title since 1989-90 while Saurashtra are eying their maiden trophy.

