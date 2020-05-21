Deal Sternly with Lockdown Violators: Raj Police Chief

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Police chief Bhupendra Singh on Thursday asked his department officials to take strict action against anyone violating the lockdown provisions in the state.

Singh gave the instruction, aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus infection, during a video conference with the state's top police officers.

He asked them to ensure strict compliance of various provisions including those of Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance promulgated by the state government amid the coronavirus crisis.

He also asked them to book anyone found breaching the lockdown rules under various section of the Didisaster Management Act and the Epidemics Act besides the Indian Penal Code.

Instructions were also given to take action against drivers, found traveling without reason, in violation of the lockdown, the statement added.

The police chief also asked his department to take instances of attack on Corona warriors “very seriously” and take strict action against the assailants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)