Deal with People Politely if They Come out of Homes During 'Janata Curfew': UP DGP to His Men

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthi on Saturday directed officials to deal politely with people in case they come out of their homes during 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.

In his directives to police officials, Awasthi said, "Crowd should not be allowed to gather during 'Janta Curfew'. However, in case due to any reason, a situation arises that crowd gathers, then an appeal should be made and they should be politely urged to go back to their houses. The police should tell people about the importance of the Janata Curfew."

He also asked officials to ensure that masks, gloves and sanitisers are made available to police personnel on patrolling duty.

The DGP in a statement also said police and health department squads should undertake patrolling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)