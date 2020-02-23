Death Toll from Coronavirus in China's Hubei Province Reaches 2,340

World. (File Image)

Hubei [China], Feb 23 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Chinese province of Hubei has gone up to 2,346, regional health authorities report, saying that the total number of people infected with the virus in Hubei has surpassed 64,000.According to the latest update from the Hubei health commission, 15,299 people have recovered from the disease in Hubei Province. A total of 630 new cases have been registered in the province in the past 24 hours.In the past 24 hours, 96 people have died from the coronavirus disease in Hubei. (Sputnik/ANI)

