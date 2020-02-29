Debt-ridden Farmer Dies After He Consumed Poison Earlier This Week

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A debt-ridden farmer died on Saturday after he allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison earlier this week.Deceased Jagjeevan allegedly consumed poison on Thursday when the revenue team reached his residence for debt money collection. "Jagjeevan had taken loan of around Rs 28 lakh from different banks. Due to this, banks issued RC. On February 27, our revenue team had gone to his house for collecting money," Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate, told ANI."When the team was talking to him, he took out a suspected material from his pocket and swallowed it. He was admitted to a hospital and died later," added Singh.The deceased's son Lavkesh said: "My father was taken from the house. They told us that my father had a bank loan. Later, we got a phone from the police station that he was unwell. He was admitted to the hospital.Barabanki MP Upendra Singh has demanded a magisterial inquiry into the farmer's death.The district unit chief of farmers' union Anil Verma demanded that his debt should be waived off and the deceased's family should be provided with the financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh. (ANI)

