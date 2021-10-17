New Delhi, October 17: All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) student association on Sunday apologised for conducting a Ramleela skit that went on social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

"Video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. Delhi AIIMS Apologises After Ramleela Skit Video Clip Mocking Ramayana Goes Viral on Social Media.

We will ensure that no such activity takes place in future," tweeted the AIIMS student association.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)