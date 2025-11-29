New Delhi, November 29: Three people have died, and two others were injured in a fire at a four-storey building in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, police said. The incident happened at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension of Sangam Vihar. Fire Tenders have reached the spot to douse the fire.

Further details awaited. Delhi Fire: 3 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at 4-Storey Building in Tigri Extension (See Pics).

Fire at Four-Storey Building in Tigri Extension

Delhi | 3 dead, two injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/dZ2YSKJQin — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | 3 dead, two injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Tigri Extension. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/IoXGLWuGOf — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025

