New Delhi, October 23: A fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden area in Geeta Colony on Thursday morning. According to officials, the fire started in a scrap warehouse, and eight fire trucks have been deployed to the site. Fire officer Yashwant Sinha said, "A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. Eight fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no information about any casualties. There are 15-20 slums and the fire broke out in a scrap warehouse. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained." Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Narela (Watch Video).

The official stated that there is no information about any casualties, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited. In another incident, a sudden fire broke out in a residential building in Ghaziabad's Shakti Khand 2, Indirapuram, near Friends Avenue, sending panic waves through the community on Tuesday. The blaze, which started in a temporary structure on the balcony of a flat, was quickly brought under control by fire tenders. Firefighters from Vaishali Fire Station arrived promptly and extinguished the fire within 45 minutes. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Closed Deoli Factory, Officials Say It Might Have Been Deliberate Act or Caused by Firecracker (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out in Rani Garden Slum

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in the slums of Rani Garden area in Geeta Colony. pic.twitter.com/IWmUihpZXX — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire officer Yashwant Sinha says, "A call was received at 1.05 AM. Information was received about a fire breaking out in the slums of Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. Efforts are underway to control the fire. 8 fire trucks are present at the scene. There is no… https://t.co/NzJVnEDApc pic.twitter.com/trHldzv6yG — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

According to officials, a few people were trapped inside the building. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said, "Information was received at Fire Station Vaishali at 8.30 pm that a fire broke out in Divya Apartment in Shakti Khand 2 and that a few people are trapped here. 5 fire tenders from Vaishali Fire Station, 2 more vehicles that were on duty were also rushed here... A temporary structure built on the balcony of 5-6 Flat had caught fire. People had vacated the building. We immediately started firefighting operations and extinguished the fire in 45 minutes...No injuries have been reported."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)