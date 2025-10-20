New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory at Narela in Outer Delhi on Monday evening, said officials.

The incident happened at Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area.

According to the officials, sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire building.

More details are awaited.

Recently, a fire broke out at a cardboard manufacturing factory in the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, an operation to douse the fire was launched immediately after receiving the alert.

Fire officer S.K. Dua said, "Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled..." (ANI)

