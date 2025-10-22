New Delhi, October 22: A fire broke out in a closed factory in Delhi's Deoli area on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting that it may have been deliberately set on fire. They also said there is a possibility that a firecracker could have caused the blaze, as wooden pieces were lying around the site. Speaking to ANI, Fire Station Officer Vinay Kumar said, "We received a call reporting a fire inside a warehouse in Deoli Village. When we arrived, we found a closed factory, approximately 2,000 square feet in area, and the wood and debris inside were on fire... It appears to have been a furniture factory. When we went inside, we saw wooden items lying around, including small pieces of wood. This suggests this was a wood factory. We have a total of three fire tenders on hand for this fire call... We suspect someone deliberately set it, as there's no electrical supply inside. Another possibility is that a firecracker may have fallen, causing the fire... There's no loss of life or property..." Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar; 27 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Videos).

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. In another incident, a minor fire broke out at a multi-storey building in the Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze erupted in Flat No 19 of Narmada Apartment near Gate No 31. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the operation to douse the fire started soon after. However, the fire was brought under control at 2:15 pm, officials said. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out in Closed Deoli Factory

Delhi: A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse located in the Deoli Village of South Delhi. Fire Officer Vinay Kumar says, "We received information that a fire had broken out in a factory near Deoli village... When we arrived, we found that it was an old, closed factory where… pic.twitter.com/VgsE3AFKmI — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Deoli. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Delhi pic.twitter.com/rpCOq21Oo2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

Earlier, a fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at the Staff Quarter block of MPs' Flats in Brahmaputra Building, BD Marg, New Delhi, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said. The incident occurred in the silt area, where some unserviceable furniture items, lined up to be disposed of, were stacked. The fire was extinguished entirely by 1:45 PM. Due to the coordinated response of CPWD officials and the Delhi Fire Service personnel, the situation was brought under control quickly.

