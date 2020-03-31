Delhi Govt to Ask Police to Register FIR Against Maulana of Nizamuddin Markaz

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Delhi government will ask the police to register an FIR against the Maulana of Markaz in Nizamuddin area as some people have shown symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering there."It has come to our knowledge that administrators of Nizammuddin Markaz violated coronavirus lockdown conditions and now several positive cases have been found. Strong action would be taken against those in charge of this establishment. Delhi Government to ask police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin," the Delhi government stated.Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz and 163 people from Nizamuddin, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital Delhi for tests. The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

