Delhi HC Seeks AIIMS Status Report on Plea Seeking Medical Arrangements for Patients in Shelter Homes

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked AIIMS, Delhi, to file a status report on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to make arrangements for medical assistance for patients living in shelter homes near the hospital.A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar sought a response from AIIMS, Delhi, on the petition filed by social activist Rachna Malik through advocate Vaibhav Pratap Singh and listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.The court was hearing a PIL which said that some arrangements should be made for the patients, residing in 'Rain Baseras' near AIIMS, who have come to the hospital to receive treatment.The petition said that on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, these patients are not being provided medication, which they earlier received from the free pharmacy at AIIMS.In her plea, the petitioner also sought a direction to the respondents to reopen the free pharmacy counter in its premises.The petition also sought to direct the respondents to make alternative arrangements to ensure that the destitute patients at the night shelter have continued access to free life-saving medicines for chronic non-COVID illnesses till the time the lockdown continues.Advocate Anand Varma, appearing for AIIMS, told the court that the pharmacy at AIIMS has been functioning in a limited way and that the medicines for cancer and AIDS are still being distributed from the pharmacy.Verma said that on account of a large workforce of AIIMS not being able to reach the pharmacy due to the lockdown, the functioning of the pharmacy has been affected. He also sought time to place on record a detailed status report on the petition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)