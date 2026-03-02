Kohima, March 2: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is officially conducting the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw today, March 2. As one of the most popular legal lottery systems in India, the "Dear" series continues to draw massive participation from across the country due to its transparent mechanism and life-changing prize pool. Scroll below to know the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery and watch the live streaming of the Nagaland lottery. The first prize for the 1:00 PM Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw stands at a staggering INR 1 crore.

Tickets for the draw are priced at a nominal INR 6, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of participants. Nagaland operates a triple-draw system daily, providing three opportunities for participants to win. On Mondays, the draws include Dear Rise Monday at 1 PM, Dear Rise Monday at 6 PM and Dear Clover Evening at 8 PM. Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery players can access the full winners' list of today's Nagaland lottery by checking the Dear Lottery Sambad for March 2 shortly after the draw is completed. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 02, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery are advised to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Nagaland State Lotteries website at nagalandlotteries.com. Lottery players must remember that claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date. For prizes above INR 10,000, winners must submit the original ticket of Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery, two passport-sized photos, and a copy of their PAN card/Aadhaar to the Directorate.

Established in 1972, the Nagaland State Lottery is a government-regulated entity that provides a major source of revenue for the state's welfare programs. To avoid scams, participants are urged to buy tickets only from authorized retail agents and to double-check results via official channels or reputed news outlets. Trending keywords for Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Rise Monday Result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 02.03.2026", "Dear Lottery Result Today 1 PM", and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

