Delhi High Court's Registrar General Enquires Well-being of Official Undergoing Treatment at LNJP Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Registrar General of Delhi High Court on behalf of the Chief Justice of Delhi, enquired about the well-being of the official who had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.In an official statement, Delhi High Court has said that the patient (official) is alright and stable. He is admitted in the ward and recovering well. One senior official has been deputed to enquire about his health on a regular basis."The official has also been requested to inform Registrar General in case of need or assistance of any kind either for himself or for his family members. He has, so far, not been able to find out as to how he got infected but fact remains that immediately after the announcement of lockdown and since 20.03.2020, he never came to court-complex even for a single day. We wish him a speedy recovery," statement of Delhi High Court reads.Currently, Delhi High court is partially functioning through video conferencing since the lockdown was announced. Delhi HC is hearing limited cases nowadays.Delhi High Court on Friday decided not to use air conditions in the High Court building and said that there is no "mathematical solution" to the problems in the use of air conditioning (AC) as far as the spread of COVID-19 is concerned.In the meantime, normal fans, ventilation, and other measures for proper ventilation will be used in Delhi high court, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar decided. (ANI)

